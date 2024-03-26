Economy
Mint macro tracker: High-frequency indicators improve slightly in February
Summary
- As of February 2024, eight of the 16 indicators were in green, five in red, and three in amber, which is an improvement from last month when only six indicators were in green
Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators.
