Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / Mint macro tracker: High-frequency indicators improve slightly in February

Mint macro tracker: High-frequency indicators improve slightly in February

Payal Bhattacharya

  • As of February 2024, eight of the 16 indicators were in green, five in red, and three in amber, which is an improvement from last month when only six indicators were in green

Passenger vehicle sales, an indicator of urban demand, sliding into red may become a cause of concern. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators.

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators.

For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber, and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better).

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber, and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better).

As of February 2024, eight of the 16 indicators were in green, five in red, and three in amber, which is an improvement from last month when six indicators were in green. Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.

The improvement from last month was seen in rail freight traffic, real rural wage and labour force participation rate. However, passenger vehicle sales, an indicator of urban demand, sliding into red may become a cause of concern.

Methodology note: For each indicator, an average band is constructed around the five-year average value. This band's size varies by volatility (it depends on the standard deviation). An indicator that lies within this range is said to be 'in line with five-year average' (code: amber). Values falling below this range are said to be in red, and those lying above this range are said to be in green. For inflation, the red/green coding is reversed.

While calculating the five-year average, data for some indicators for April-May 2020 and April-May 2021 have been removed to eliminate lockdown-induced skews in the trend. However, the five-year averages may still show high figures due to sustained base effect in several indicators in 2021 and 2022.

Monthly standings will get updated retrospectively as more data comes in.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal is a data journalist with a keen eye for writing intricate stories hidden within numbers. She hold a Masters degree in Economics, and enjoys covering economy, corporate, and stock markets through the lens of data-driven storytelling. She has worked on a lot of stories surrounding macroeconomic indicators.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.