comScore

Mint macro tracker: Indicators show an improvement from six months ago

Tanay Sukumar 1 min read 28 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST
For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better) (Photo: Ramesh Pathania)
For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better) (Photo: Ramesh Pathania)

Summary

  • As of October, eight of the 16 indicators were green, four red, and four amber

Launched in October 2018, Mint's macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of October, eight of the 16 indicators were green, four red, and four amber—an improvement from six months ago.

Graphic: Paras Jain/Mint
View Full Image
Graphic: Paras Jain/Mint
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App