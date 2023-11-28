Hello User
Business News/ Economy / Mint macro tracker: Indicators show an improvement from six months ago

Mint macro tracker: Indicators show an improvement from six months ago

Tanay Sukumar

  • As of October, eight of the 16 indicators were green, four red, and four amber

For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better) (Photo: Ramesh Pathania)

Launched in October 2018, Mint's macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of October, eight of the 16 indicators were green, four red, and four amber—an improvement from six months ago.

Launched in October 2018, Mint's macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of October, eight of the 16 indicators were green, four red, and four amber—an improvement from six months ago.

Graphic: Paras Jain/Mint
Graphic: Paras Jain/Mint
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanay Sukumar

Tanay leads Mint's data journalism team. His role involves editing and overseeing the newspaper's diverse data offerings, ranging from deep analytical pieces to bite-sized social media charts.
