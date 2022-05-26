Mint macro tracker

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As of April, four of the 16 indicators in the tracker are above the five-year trend (highlighted in green), 7 are below (red), and 5 maintained the trend (amber). This is a deterioration from the reading six months ago.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As of April, four of the 16 indicators in the tracker are above the five-year trend (highlighted in green), 7 are below (red), and 5 maintained the trend (amber). This is a deterioration from the reading six months ago.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As of April, four of the 16 indicators in the tracker are above the five-year trend (highlighted in green), 7 are below (red), and 5 maintained the trend (amber). This is a deterioration from the reading six months ago.