Home / Economy / Mint macro tracker

Mint macro tracker

Photo: iStock
1 min read . 26 May 2022Livemint

As of April, four of the 16 indicators in the tracker are above the five-year trend (highlighted in green), 7 are below (red), and 5 maintained the trend (amber). This is a deterioration from the reading six months ago.

Mint Macro tracker
Mint Macro tracker
