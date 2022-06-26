Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Economy / Mint macro tracker

Mint macro tracker

Photo: Reuters
1 min read . 26 Jun 2022Livemint

As of May, seven of the 16 indicators were in green, eight in red, and one in amber—an improvement from six months ago

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of May, seven of the 16 indicators were in green, eight in red, and one in amber—an improvement from six months ago.

Mint macro tracker
Mint macro tracker
