Economy
Mint Primer: Can India become a $7 trillion economy by 2030?
Summary
- The financy ministry projects GDP of $7 trillion by 2030. What are India's challenges on the way?
In its review of the Indian economy, released on Monday, the Government says India can become a $7 trillion economy by 2030. That means it will almost double its GDP in the next six years. Is it possible? Mint looks at the pros & cons.
