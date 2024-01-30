Mint Primer: Can India become a $7 trillion economy by 2030?

What does the Finance Ministry’s review of the Indian economy say?

The Review which looked at the journey of the economy over the last decade and its future outlook, expects India to grow at or over 7% in the current 2023-24 fiscal and the next. It also said that India is in a better place economically due to the government’s massive infrastructure spending (which grew 3.3 times in the last 10 years), healthy financial sector, households’ strong financial health, comfortable forex reserves, an inflation that is under control and a fiscal deficit that is trending lower. These factors have led it to predict that India can become a $7 trillion economy by 2030.