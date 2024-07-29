Can new govts in India, UK give FTA talks a push?
Summary
- FTA talks that began in January 2022 had made progress on most of its 26 chapters. Trade and technology have been identified as two key elements to boost ties to the next level.
This summer saw the inauguration of new governments in New Delhi and London. With the business of national polls completed, the two countries are expected to resume talks on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Mint looks at the prospects for a speedy conclusion to the talks.