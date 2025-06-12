Mint Primer | Trump-induced slowdown: Can it be reversed?
The slowdown has been all-pervasive with 70% of all economies seeing a reduction in growth. Also, the projected growth rate will be the slowest in the last 17 years, if outright global recession is not considered.
The World Bank has lowered global economic growth to 2.3% for 2025. This is 40 basis points less than its January estimate. Mint looks at the factors causing the slowdown, corrective measures that need to be taken and chances of implementing them to accelerate growth.