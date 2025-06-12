Are trade deals still being signed?

After Trump put the reciprocal tariffs in abeyance for 90 days, he claimed that countries were lining up to strike trade deals. But the US has been able to finalize a deal only with the UK. Talks with India and other nations are still on. The US and China, the two largest economies, have had two rounds of discussions. Some progress has been made regarding critical minerals but distrust remains. It is not clear what Trump would do when the tariff pause ends next month—will he extend it or re-impose tariffs?