Mint Primer | Fewer Indians go hungry. But what are they eating?
Summary
- The prevalence of undernourishment, or hunger, declined in India from 21.4% of the population in 2004-06 to 13.7% in 2021-23. But worryingly, 55.6% of India’s population—roughly about 790 million people—were unable to afford a healthy diet in 2022.
Food insecurity in India is on a decline yet over half of its population still cannot afford a healthy diet, says a UN report released on 24 July. And, with rising intake of junk food, the incidence of obesity has nearly doubled in a decade. Mint explains what these numbers mean.