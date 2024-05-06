What is happening with the US dollar?

The US dollar, the world’s de facto reserve currency, has been gaining strength since the beginning of this year. A currency is considered “strong" when it rises in value against other currencies in the global foreign exchange market. The ICE US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is up around 4% in 2024 so far, though it is still some distance away from the levels witnessed in the early 2000s. The dollar has gained against almost every major currency this year, an unusually strong trend which demonstrates its primacy in the global financial system.