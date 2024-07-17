Hidden in plain sight: New food inflation data
Summary
- Food inflation shot up to 9.4% year-on-year in June—the highest in six months—from 8.7% a month earlier, led by a sharp increase in the prices of vegetables (up 29.3%), pulses (16.1%) and cereals (8.8%).
Food prices rose sharply in June after a searing heat wave. The hope now rests on ample monsoon rains to soften the blow. But excess rains can play a spoilsport. Weather shocks become the new normal, and predicting food prices is a fool’s errand. Mint explains.