Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / Mint Primer | Hidden in plain sight: New food inflation data

Mint Primer | Hidden in plain sight: New food inflation data

Sayantan Bera

  • Food inflation shot up to 9.4% year-on-year in June—the highest in six months—from 8.7% a month earlier, led by a sharp increase in the prices of vegetables (up 29.3%), pulses (16.1%) and cereals (8.8%).

Tomato and vegetable prices: According to the ministry data, the pan-India retail price of tomato is at 65.21/kg on average.

Food prices rose sharply in June after a searing heat wave. The hope now rests on ample monsoon rains to soften the blow. But excess rains can play a spoilsport. Weather shocks become the new normal, and predicting food prices is a fool’s errand. Mint explains.

Food prices rose sharply in June after a searing heat wave. The hope now rests on ample monsoon rains to soften the blow. But excess rains can play a spoilsport. Weather shocks become the new normal, and predicting food prices is a fool’s errand. Mint explains.

How have food prices moved?

Food inflation shot up to 9.4% year-on-year in June—the highest in six months—from 8.7% a month earlier, led by a sharp increase in the prices of vegetables (up 29.3%), pulses (16.1%) and cereals (8.8%). For vegetables—short-duration crops and price-wise the most volatile component—a prolonged heat wave in May and June led to a supply shortfall and higher prices. For pulses, prices have been on the boil for long—indicating a chronic supply crunch—because of a consistent drop in production due to multiple factors, including erratic rainfall. Pulse output was 10.2% lower in 2023-24, compared with 2021-22.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

How have food prices moved?

Food inflation shot up to 9.4% year-on-year in June—the highest in six months—from 8.7% a month earlier, led by a sharp increase in the prices of vegetables (up 29.3%), pulses (16.1%) and cereals (8.8%). For vegetables—short-duration crops and price-wise the most volatile component—a prolonged heat wave in May and June led to a supply shortfall and higher prices. For pulses, prices have been on the boil for long—indicating a chronic supply crunch—because of a consistent drop in production due to multiple factors, including erratic rainfall. Pulse output was 10.2% lower in 2023-24, compared with 2021-22.

What about Kharif and monsoon progress?

The June-September monsoon is critical to food production. June witnessed 11% deficit rains (compared with the 50-year-average) but due to ample showers in July, the deficit was down to just 2% as of 15 July. But this near-normal number hides regional imbalances—in 31% area, rains continue to be deficient while another 14% has seen excess rains. Meanwhile, agriculture ministry data shows that till 12 July, planting of Kharif crops had been completed in 58 million hectares, over half the normal planting area of 110 million hectares—with year-on-year higher planting of rice, pulses and oilseeds.

Read more: Raghuram Rajan: Brace for stronger inflation and possibly weaker central banks

Does this imply lower prices in the future?

Wholesale food prices may soften next month due to a high base effect (food inflation last July was 11.5%), but erratic and extreme rains could keep them high for consumers. The encouraging Kharif planting data pertains to only non-perishables, to be harvested starting October. Excess rains in August-September could pose a risk for pulses and oilseeds.

Why are food prices so critical to inflation?

Food comprises 46% of the retail inflation basket. In India, where 800 million people depend on free food handouts, expensive vegetables, pulses and cereals means less money to spend on other consumption items and long -term investments on education and health. With incomes and wages rising at a sluggish pace, families can ill-afford nutritious food. The price of tur, a pulse variety, is 24% higher year-on-year (as of 15 June). Potatoes and onions are 56% and 67% costlier compared with last year.

Read more: Climate shocks, India’s K-shaped inflation and interest rate easing

Why is it so difficult to tame food inflation?

The elephant in the room is the climate crisis. From rice and wheat to vegetables and dairy, adverse climate is a recurrent risk—throwing production forecasts out of the window. The events keep coming—intense rains after prolonged heatwaves, warmer winters, drought and floods. The government ordered export curbs and eased imports to boost domestic supplies. But it will have to do more to adapt to a warmer world—from better farm insurance to investing in research to develop resilient crop varieties.

Read more: Amid better monsoon, kharif sowing in 2024-25 up 10% year-on-year to 57.5 million hectares

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sayantan Bera

Sayantan Bera is National Editor with the Long Story team at Mint, writing on food and nutrition, agriculture, environment, and the rural economy. His work ties notes from the field with larger economic trends. A journalist with over fifteen years of experience, he writes for the curious reader.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.