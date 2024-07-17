What about Kharif and monsoon progress?

The June-September monsoon is critical to food production. June witnessed 11% deficit rains (compared with the 50-year-average) but due to ample showers in July, the deficit was down to just 2% as of 15 July. But this near-normal number hides regional imbalances—in 31% area, rains continue to be deficient while another 14% has seen excess rains. Meanwhile, agriculture ministry data shows that till 12 July, planting of Kharif crops had been completed in 58 million hectares, over half the normal planting area of 110 million hectares—with year-on-year higher planting of rice, pulses and oilseeds.