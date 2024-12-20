Economy
Mint Primer: How India’s trade gap soared, and how it might hurt
Summary
- Widening trade deficit puts pressure on the current account balance. Rising imports have increased demand for dollars, weakening the local currency.
India’s gold imports jumped fourfold to nearly $15 billion in November, powering a 27% surge in goods imports. At the same time, exports fell 4.9%. The result: A record trade deficit of $37.84 billion. Mint examines the implications.
