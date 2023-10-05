Mint Primer: How inflation dynamics have changed since last MPC meet
Summary
- While inflation has surprised on the upside in the recent months, mainly on account of volatile vegetable prices, softening of core inflation at the same time and steady economic activity may not warrant any action in the upcoming meeting
The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) is set to deliver its decision on policy repo rate on Friday, with the market broadly expecting a status quo despite the recent surge in inflation amid the hardening of bond yields. The rate pause, nevertheless, would be a complex challenge for the MPC this time. Mint explains why: