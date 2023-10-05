Mint Primer: How inflation dynamics have changed since last MPC meet

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) is set to deliver its decision on policy repo rate on Friday, with the market broadly expecting a status quo despite the recent surge in inflation amid the hardening of bond yields. The rate pause, nevertheless, would be a complex challenge for the MPC this time. Mint explains why:

Why is the MPC expected to keep the repo rate unchanged?

The MPC is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% for the fourth consecutive time in October as core inflation, which excludes food and fuel and light groups, has been below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) upper tolerance limit of 6% for six consecutive months, offering some respite from high food prices. The MPC was hawkish in its tone at the August meeting, saying it would “maintain a close vigil on the evolving inflation scenario". While inflation has surprised on the upside in the recent months, mainly on account of volatile vegetable prices, softening of core inflation at the same time and steady economic activity may not warrant any action in the ongoing meeting.

How has the inflation dynamic changed?

But the RBI can’t ignore the changed inflation situation and outlook, and this will make the status quo more complex than it looks. Since the last meeting, inflation for July and August has been 7.44% and 6.83%, respectively, with the sharp jump since June (4.87%) coming from vegetable inflation, which has averaged 31.8% in these two months. While vegetable prices have corrected somewhat, cereal and pulses prices continue to rise. More worryingly, the recent surge in crude oil prices from around $85 per barrel in early August to $95 currently could play an important role in setting the tone. At the same time, bond yields have hardened by around 10 basis points due to the volatile global scenario.

Would there be any change in projections?

The RBI is expected to keep its GDP and inflation projections unchanged at 6.5% and 5.4%, respectively for 2022-23. While the RBI had projected inflation at 6.2% for July-September, the average for July-August has been much higher at 7.1%. However, this may get offset during the rest of the year with vegetable prices cooling down.

Are food prices cooling down?

At the time of the last MPC meeting, the sharp rise in tomato prices had been a big issue. Since then, tomato prices have corrected sharply, declining 64.6% in September compared to July. But then, onion prices started rising sharply and in the last two months, they have risen by 25.9%. Potato prices have risen too, albeit only 2.8%. To make the matter worse, cereal, pulses, sugar, salt and milk prices have also risen. While there is little the MPC can do about food prices, it may not have the room to think about a rate cut yet for some time despite core inflation coming down sharply.

What is the road ahead?

Inflation, as of now, is likely to come in below 6% in the current financial year, which will keep the MPC on its path to bring down inflation to the medium-term aim of 4% in a steady manner. Rising crude oil prices do pose an upside risk, with Nomura projecting that every $10 per barrel increase could lead to a 25-basis-point rise in inflation. This, along with hardening of bond yields, will keep MPC on its toes. The emerging situation has also increased MPC’s dependence on fiscal measures to control inflation, and should the situation worsen, the government may have to take additional steps to control prices.