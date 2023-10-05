Mint Primer: How inflation dynamics have changed since last MPC meet

How has the inflation dynamic changed?

But the RBI can’t ignore the changed inflation situation and outlook, and this will make the status quo more complex than it looks. Since the last meeting, inflation for July and August has been 7.44% and 6.83%, respectively, with the sharp jump since June (4.87%) coming from vegetable inflation, which has averaged 31.8% in these two months. While vegetable prices have corrected somewhat, cereal and pulses prices continue to rise. More worryingly, the recent surge in crude oil prices from around $85 per barrel in early August to $95 currently could play an important role in setting the tone. At the same time, bond yields have hardened by around 10 basis points due to the volatile global scenario.