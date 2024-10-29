Economy
IMF thinks the global economy is out of the woods, is that true?
Summary
- IMF, in its World Economic Outlook released last week, has said that the prospect for global growth has stabilized. It has projected global economy to grow at 3.2% in 2024.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its latest economic review has said that the battle against inflation has “largely been won". Mint looks at what this means for global economic growth, the tailwinds that support growth, and the risks to it.
