What’s the news on the inflation front?

IMF has said that the global battle against inflation has “largely been won". Most economies are expected to be either at their inflation target or within a stone’s throw of it by the end of 2025. Headline inflation rate, which peaked at 9.4% in the third quarter of 2022, is now expected to decline to 3.5% towards the end of 2025. This will be lower than the average inflation of 3.6% during the 2000 and 2019 period. And that’s not all the good news the IMF brings. The reduction in inflation, it said, has been achieved without triggering a recession, making the smooth landing of the global economy a reality.