What factors led to the surplus in Q4?

The turnaround was due to a narrowing of the merchandise trade deficit to a 10-quarter low of $50.9 billion in Q4 FY24 from $69.9 billion in Q3 FY24. Meanwhile, there was a robust expansion in the services trade surplus. Services exports grew by 4.1% annually during the fourth quarter of FY24 due to rising shipments of software, travel and business services, according to the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. During Q4 of FY24, net services receipts at $42.7 billion were higher than the $39.1 billion a year ago, contributing to the surplus in the current account balance during the quarter.