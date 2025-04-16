Mint Primer: Indian diamond exports: Can they sparkle again?
Summary
- India’s exports of cut and polished diamonds have fallen to the lowest in two decades on sliding global demand and uncertainty caused by Donald Trump’s newly imposed tariffs. What will FY26 look like for the industry, and what will it take to revive exports? Mint explains.
What does the data show?
Diamonds and jewellery exports have been struggling for years. Exports of nearly all categories of gems and jewellery declined in FY25. In particular, exports of cut and polished diamonds fell nearly 15% year-on-year to ₹1.12 trillion, a nearly 20-year low, according to Reuters. Meanwhile overall exports of gems and jewellery fell by almost 10% year-on-year. This is the third consecutive year that cut and polished diamond exports and overall jewellery exports are declining in US dollar value. Consequently, our imports of rough diamonds have also declined in FY25 by more than 16% on-year.