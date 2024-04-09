Economy
Mint Primer | Indian fuel prices: which way are they headed now?
Summary
- The current rise in prices has been attributed to fresh geopolitical tensions following the attack on Iran’s embassy in Syria
Fresh geopolitical uncertainty has pushed global crude prices above $90 per barrel. How does it impact India’s oil marketing companies? Will they be forced to revise prices in the election season? Mint finds out.
