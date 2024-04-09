Mint Primer | Indian fuel prices: which way are they headed now?

Why have global prices shot up?

Brent crude prices have risen for two successive weeks and breached the psychological $90 per barrel-mark for the first time in 6 months. In tandem with that the Indian basket of crude price has also risen more than 10% since the start of the year (see table). The current rise in prices has been attributed to fresh geopolitical tensions following the attack on Iran’s embassy in Syria. While Israel has not taken responsibility, it has led to speculation of a direct retaliatory attack by Iran, which is the third largest Opec producer. With Israel-Palestine and Russia- Ukraine wars raging, this could further cripple global oil supplies.