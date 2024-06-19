Mint Primer: Is India Inc’s call for more public capex justified?
Summary
- Speaking to the media last week, CII president Sanjiv Puri sought a 25% increase in government capital expenditure from the ₹11.11 trillion allocated in the 2024-25 interim budget
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president Sanjiv Puri wants a substantial hike in the already-high government capital expenditure. However, experts suggest it’s time India Inc did some heavy lifting and invested to support economic growth. Mint explains the issue: