Mint Primer: Is India Inc’s call for more public capex justified?

Will the government heed India Inc’s call?

Unlikely. Allocating funds for capex is one thing—the ability to utilize it is another. In FY24, ₹10 trillion was allocated but only ₹9.49 trillion was spent. In the interim budget ₹11.11 has been allocated, an 11% increase. It remains to be seen if it will be fully utilized. Also, the government is keen on fiscal consolidation and wants a fiscal deficit of 4.5% by FY26. The central government may maintain its capex at the current level of 3.4% of GDP but will incentivize states and public sector enterprises to spend more. (edited)