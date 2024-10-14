Factory output: Is the economy slowing down?
Summary
- This was the first contraction since October 2022 when the factory output index fell by 4.1%. The government blamed the contraction on excessive rains in August, which hurt mining activity.
The index of industrial production (IIP), a measure of manufacturing activity in the economy, shrank year-on-year (y-o-y) in August—for the first time in 22 months. Is this a one-off development, or does it point to the onset of a possible economic slowdown? Mint explains: