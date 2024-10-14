Is this contraction a one-off event?

Experts think so. According to them, the negative growth came about mainly on account of two factors—a high base effect as the August 2023 index was sharply up, and the unusually heavy rainfall in August, which affected mining activity in a big way. It also impacted power generation. Experts are of the opinion that IIP will return to positive growth from September as high-frequency indicators such as e-way bills and coal output indicate a pick-up in industrial activity. Government spending on infrastructure has also gathered pace. India Ratings and Research expects IIP to post a 3% growth in September.