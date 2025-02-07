Mint Primer: Is the rupee on course for a bottomless fall?

What role are tariffs playing?

Experts think domestic macro fundamentals have less bearing on the rupee’s current depreciation. Rather a strong US economy and anticipation of higher inflation and eventually lower interest rate cuts in the US have been propelling the dollar to new highs. President Trump’s tariff threats have been adding fuel to the fire. Tariffs raise import costs, making inflation stickier in an economy. The dollar index rose to almost 110 on Monday amid tariff scares but retreated to the 107 zone upon no immediate action. Meanwhile, global markets remain cautious of Trump’s 10% tariff imposition threats to China.