Mint Primer | Mining minerals: Could cement & steel get dearer?
Summary
- A longstanding jurisdictional issue between the central government and the states over taxing minerals was resolved on 25 July when the apex court upheld the rights of states to levy tax on land-bearing minerals.
In a landmark judgment last week, the Supreme Court upheld states’ right to tax land-bearing minerals. This decision will impact industry but bolster states’ ability to raise resources. Mint looks at the judgment, its significance and how it will affect consumers.