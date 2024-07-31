Mint Primer | Mining minerals: Could cement & steel get dearer?

What was the position earlier?

Royalties were considered as taxes under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act or MMDR Act and states were told that they had no power to tax minerals. This was based on a judgment delivered earlier by a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court in the India Cements vs Tamil Nadu case way back in 1989. More than 80 petitions have been filed over the years challenging the interpretation of royalties under the MMDR Act. The apex court in February this year began hearing the case to look into the various interpretations of the issue and decide who is the rightful authority to impose tax on minerals.