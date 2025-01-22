Economy
Mint Primer | The significance of RBI’s plan to take the rupee global
Summary
- In a circular last week, RBI allowed overseas branches of authorized dealer (AD) banks to open rupee accounts for non-resident Indians for settling current and capital account transactions with Indian residents.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed non-residents to open rupee accounts in the overseas branches of India-registered authorized dealer banks to conduct cross-border transactions. Mint explains the significance of this move:
