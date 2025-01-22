Mint Primer | The significance of RBI’s plan to take the rupee global

How will this benefit customers?

A non-resident Indian (NRI) in the US, for instance, can now open a rupee account with the New York branch of an India-registered AD bank. They will be able to hold rupees received for exports to India and use the rupee balance for business payments to a person resident in India. These accounts can be used for receiving export earnings, handling advance remittances, and making import payments. With this, NRIs will have the option of holding and utilizing the rupee proceeds as per requirements. However, exporters are required to repatriate any remaining funds to India by the end of the following month.