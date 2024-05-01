Mint Primer: Red hot prices and other effects of the heatwave

Will this hit crops and food prices?

The heatwave is unlikely to impact the wheat crop as harvesting is on. Other winter crops like pulses and oilseeds have been harvested already, and the upcoming Kharif crop season only begins with the onset of the south-west monsoon in June. But the heatwave can severely hit production, storage, and transport of perishable crops like fruit and vegetables. Short duration vegetables are not only susceptible to heat, but also among the most volatile elements in the food inflation basket. Data shows that retail food inflation was at a high of 8.5% in March. Consumer vegetable prices were already 28% higher year-on-year.