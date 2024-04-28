Mint Primer | Redistribution: Can it benefit India’s poor?

Is there a need for more redistribution?

The wealth gap has widened in India in the recent years. According to a study published by The World Inequality Lab, richest 1% of Indians now own as much as 40% of the country’s wealth. Researchers say that this gap will not close on its own and needs specific policy interventions such as a super tax on billionaires and millionaires. They also say, their income apart, wealth of the rich must also be taxed. According to them this is needed as wealthy people are not paying their fair share of taxes.