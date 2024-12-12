Also read | Why are banks issuing fewer credit cards?

What is the prognosis for 2025?

The rupee will most likely fall in 2025, with experts eyeing 85.5–86-per-dollar levels by the end of March, and 87 by the end of 2025. Market experts are anticipating a resurgence in US inflation next year because of brewing tariff wars and a low-tax environment once Donald Trump becomes president in March. This will prevent the US Federal Reserve from further cutting interest rates, making dollars more lucrative to hold, further boosting its demand. The headwinds for the rupee are intensifying, signalling volatility.