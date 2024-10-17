Economy
Mint Primer | Rupee’s sharp slide: How much lower can it go?
Summary
- Since April 2022, the currency has depreciated sharply by over 9% which is more than the long-term trend of 30% depreciation over a decade at an average 3% fall every year.
The rupee breached the 84-mark to hit an all-time low against the dollar last week. Amid geopolitical turmoil, it is likely to fall even further in the coming weeks. Mint looks at what is causing the rupee to weaken and its impact on the domestic economy.
