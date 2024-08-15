Seven economic moments to remember since 1947
Summary
- As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, Mint looks at some of those decisions that fuelled the country’s economic growth and made its economy the fifth largest in the world.
India’s economy has come a long way since Independence. This has been possible due to some path-breaking economic decisions taken along the way. As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, Mint looks at some of those decisions that fuelled the country’s economic growth and made its economy the fifth largest in the world.