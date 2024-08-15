Good and services tax (GST)—2017

The GST, in the making for 17 years, is considered to be India’s biggest indirect tax reform. India’s indirect tax system was complex and costly, with a multitude of taxes—excise duty, service tax, value-added tax, central sales tax, state sales tax and more. The idea of India as a single market was there but getting all the states on board and getting them to give up their right to levy taxes was seen as insurmountable. A mechanism was set up to compensate states for any loss of revenue, convincing them to come on board. GST was finally rolled out on 1 July 2017. Seven years on, the tax has stabilized and experts say that the time is now ripe to make the tax simpler.