Mint Primer | Sovereign rating: How India can go from B to A

How has India performed?

The Union government has been pretty single-minded in its fiscal consolidation efforts. It has improved the quality of spending by substantially increasing the share of capital expenditure. By better targeting subsidies and cutting back on wasteful spending, it has reined in the revenue expenditure sharply. By doing this, and through better revenue mobilization, it has almost halved its fiscal deficit from 9.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) in FY21 to 4.8% in FY25. It will drop further to 4.4% in FY26. It is also committed to reducing central government debt from 57.1% in FY25 to 50% levels by FY31.