And what are the upside risks?

Over the past few years, the number of extreme rainfall days during the monsoon season have increased. This is a fallout of global warming. As per the IMD forecast, there is a 30% probability that rains will be in ‘excess’ category, or over 110% of the long period average (LPA). The likelihood that rains will be above normal or more than 104% of LPA is very high—a 61% probability. This means parts of India risk going under the water, leading to loss of life, property, infrastructure, and harvest-ready crops. This is an early warning for both states and the central government to stay alert and be prepared to handle an emergency.