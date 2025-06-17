Is growing more rice a problem?

Yes, for two reasons. First, farmers are planting more rice because of assured government purchases at a minimum support price (MSP). Besides, rice is a safer crop to grow than, say, soybean or arhar, which are prone to weather risks. When farmers get irrigation access, they shift from pulses and oilseeds where MSP-based purchase is low. Second, rice needs 4-5 times more water to grow than pulses and oilseeds- which means India is virtually exporting water despite declining availability. In rice growing states like Haryana and Punjab, 62-76% of blocks are over-exploited for groundwater, making the practice unsustainable.