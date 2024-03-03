Why did the Q3 GDP clip surprise many?

After strong growth in the first two quarters of 2023-24 (8.2% in Q1 and 8.1% in Q2), it was expected that the economic expansion will moderate to 6.5% levels in the third quarter. This was because manufacturing, mining and electricity sectors were showing signs of weakness, and an uneven monsoon was hurting agricultural output. The government had also revised downwards the 2022-23 GDP growth from 7.2% to 7%. But the data released last week put the third quarter GDP growth at 8.4%. At the same time, economic expansion measured by gross value added (GVA) was just 6.5%, an unusually wide gap.