Mint Primer: Why consumer demand needs a quick revival

Yes. In the second quarter of the current fiscal, manufacturing growth slowed to just 2.2% from 7% in the first quarter. This pulled down industry’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) growth significantly, causing overall economic growth to tank. In the second quarter, India’s GDP growth fell sharply to 5.4% as against 8.1% registered in the same period a year ago. In the first quarter of FY25, growth stood at 6.7%. Agriculture and services sectors did relatively better in Q2FY25. The farm sector grew by 3.5% as against 2% in Q1, while the services sector maintained its growth at 7% levels.

What is hurting factory output?

The main reason is the fall in demand for goods. Urban demand suddenly dropped in the second quarter as consumers, battered by an insignificant increase in their earnings and runaway food inflation, held back from spending. Rural demand, a bugbear till recently, began to revive, but was insufficient to counterbalance weak urban consumption. Exports remained sluggish. It grew by just 2.8% in Q2 against 8.7% in Q1. That apart, an unusually heavy monsoon impacted power generation and mining. All these pulled down the growth in industry output to 3.6% in Q2, as against 8.3% in Q1.

Is this slowdown a short-term phenomenon?

The government will hope so, as power and mining bounce back post-monsoon. Government spending, which slowed down in Q1 due to elections, had picked up and this, it claimed, would push growth in Q3. But the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to a 12-month low in December, indicating continued weakness in factory output.

What can bring about an output revival?

India needs a sharp revival in demand. And this has triggered a clamour for some sort of stimulus in the forthcoming Union budget. Experts want the finance minister to leave more cash in the hands of urban consumers to get them to spend and revive consumption. Export revival looks uncertain as Donald Trump, who will take over as the next US President, has threatened higher tariffs, which could possibly ignite a trade war. If that happens, global economic growth will suffer, and exports will fall further.

Why is a revival of consumption critical?

If consumption bounces back, factory output will rise. This will mean higher capacity utilization, which in turn could see industry invest in expansion. Private investment has remained inadequate because of excess capacity in the system and poor visibility of strong demand. Also, government capex spending, which has powered economic growth in recent times, has been slow this fiscal and is likely to be less than in FY24. So, without consumption revival, FY25 GDP growth could fall significantly.

