Mint Primer: Why consumer demand needs a quick revival

Is manufacturing slowing growth?

Yes. In the second quarter of the current fiscal, manufacturing growth slowed to just 2.2% from 7% in the first quarter. This pulled down industry’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) growth significantly, causing overall economic growth to tank. In the second quarter, India’s GDP growth fell sharply to 5.4% as against 8.1% registered in the same period a year ago. In the first quarter of FY25, growth stood at 6.7%. Agriculture and services sectors did relatively better in Q2FY25. The farm sector grew by 3.5% as against 2% in Q1, while the services sector maintained its growth at 7% levels.