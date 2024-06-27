Why India needs a new method to count its poor
Summary
- Poverty is measured by first arriving at a poverty line, the minimum level of income required to buy bare minimum necessities and then identifying those who fall below it by looking at household consumption surveys.
While India may be lifting a lot of people out of poverty, the way it goes about counting those living below the poverty line is imprecise. After calls for an overhaul last week, Mint looks at issues surrounding poverty measurement and the need for having a more modern model.