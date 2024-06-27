Where does India stand?

According to a recent study by State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s headline poverty rate (the share of people who fall below the poverty line) in 2022-23 stood at 4.5% to 5%. The rural poverty rate was 7.2% (it was 25.7% in 2011-12) and the urban poverty rate was 4.6% (it was 18.7% in 2022-23). The SBI study arrived at these figures by taking the Tendulkar Committee’s poverty line of 2011-12 and imputing inflation over the past decade to it. The new poverty line was ₹1,622 per month for rural areas and ₹1,929 for urban. It then applied the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2022-23 to it.