Mint Primer: Why it will be a baptism by fire for new RBI Guv
Summary
- The government feels the slowdown is temporary but what should worry the new RBI governor more is the evolving stagflationary scenario—that’s slow growth accompanied by high inflation.
On 11 December, Sanjay Malhotra, a career bureaucrat, took over as the 26th governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Mint looks at the challenges he will confront as he goes about balancing price stability with economic growth apart from dealing with rupee volatility.