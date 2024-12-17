Mint Primer: Why it will be a baptism by fire for new RBI Guv

Why is stagflation a worry?

Stagflation is a policy nightmare for any central banker. This is because a solution to deal with one problem typically worsens the other. In other words, if the RBI cuts interest rates to boost growth, inflation will start rising further. On the other hand, if the interest rate is maintained at the current level to tackle inflation, economic growth will decline further. Inflation has remained sticky in India. In November, it fell to 5.5% from 6.2% in the preceding month, but this is higher than the central bank’s 4% target. Governor Malhotra will be hoping that the dip in growth is momentary and will revive quickly.