Mint Primer: Will FY26 be the year of the Indian consumer?
SummaryConsumer demand in India is subdued, affecting companies' earnings, particularly in urban areas.
India's ongoing consumer slowdown, especially in urban areas, has begun to show in the balance sheets of consumer-facing companies. Earnings previews suggest they will report disappointing numbers for the March 2025 quarter across categories. How will India’s consumer economy close FY25 and what can we expect from the new financial year? Mint explains.